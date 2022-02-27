Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/27/22

Folks, we are nearing the end of the MLB-imposed deadline for a new CBA without losing regular season games, and the odds do not look good. The two sides have been meeting daily this entire week, and yet the owners have remained stagnant in almost all aspects of negotiating, leading to plenty of frustration from the players. There’s still talks scheduled for today and tomorrow, but at this point it’s pretty bleak. If the owners thought that they found an angle to strongarm the players into meeting more of their terms with this plan, they’ve learned otherwise — and at the expense of the fans.

While we await the end of this phase of the lockout, we’ve got some more content for you to read. Estevão leads off with the second addition of his All-Supernova team, this time focusing on Don Mattingly, and Dan examines the recently drafted pitching prospects getting their footing in the farm system. Matt takes us back to the time the Yankees won in spite of one of, if not their sloppiest defensive performances of all-time, and Joe provides the latest social media spotlight.

Fun Questions:

1. Where will the CBA talks stand after tomorrow?

2. What’s been your go-to for entertainment throughout this mess of an offseason?