Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Paul O’Neill reacts to induction into Monument Park

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Paul O’Neill reacts to entering Monument Park

Last Tuesday, the Yankees announced on social media that they will be retiring Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 in late August of this year. The Warrior played nine seasons in the Bronx from 1993-2001, including four All-Star Game appearances and four top 15 MVP seasons. His best year was in 1994 where he finished fifth in MVP voting and led the league with a .359 batting average. O’Neill will become the 23rd player to enter Monument Park. See how he reacted to the news below!

8.21.22



Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 enters Monument Park. pic.twitter.com/6ewcbEDPKj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 22, 2022

Wow. My heartfelt thanks to the Steinbrenner family, the entire Yankees organization, YES Network, my teammates & coaches over the years, & most importantly the fans of New York. This is the greatest honor of my life. I’m forever grateful for all you have done for me & my family! — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) February 22, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton’s offseason workouts

Big G getting even bigger? Just like the rest of the league, he’s supposed to be playing in spring training games right now, but he’s still staying in shape despite the lockout. Stanton was a key contributor to last year’s Yankees team and will look to play the same role this season. Be sure to read the caption of this post to see what he’s working on!

Coffee for everyone!

Jameson Taillion not only delivers pitches to hitters, but also delivers coffee too! While MLB and MLBPA negotiate during the lockout, Jamo is making sure everyone is wide awake for meetings and lightening the mood by brining coffee to everyone. Hopefully the caffeine helps baseball start as soon as possible.