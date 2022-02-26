Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/26/22

Who’s up for some Saturday labor negotiations? That’s what we’re getting, which I suppose at this point, I’m just thankful that we’re getting any weekend negotiations and that they’re not just putting it off until Monday entirely — which, I suppose, they might actually just be planning on doing anyway. But, uh, it’s the thought that counts, I guess. Can the owners actually budge on CBT negotiations?

Fun Questions:

1. Which of the following trio of 2022 draft prospects makes you feel most ancient? Your choices are: Druw Jones (son of Andruw), Jackson Holliday (son of Matt), and Justin Crawford (son of Carl).

2. Neither was a Yankee for very long, but who do you remember more fondly, Jones or Holliday?