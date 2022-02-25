Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/25/22

This was billed as a big week for the negotiations between MLB and the union. Another day has passed, and the gulf still persists. The MLBPA reportedly moved slightly towards the league on the issues of service time manipulation and tanking, but it doesn’t sound like the owners budged. Monday’s so-called “deadline”, set by the owners, is looking awfully close.

On the site today, Matt remembers Dick Starr’s one-start Yankees career, Joe discusses the hype around top prospect Anthony Volpe, and Erin gives us the last honorable mention in our Smartest Moves series, the 2018 trade for Luke Voit. Also, Andres continues his discussion of the best individual Yankee seasons by fWAR, while Jon takes a look at some of the more interesting but unheralded records across Yankees history.

Fun Questions:

1. Will Gerrit Cole win a Cy Young Award as a Yankee?

2. We might be headed towards a shortened season. Lockout aside, do you think the regular season could stand to be shorter in general?