Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/23/22

Yesterday didn’t offer up much in terms of actual CBA news, but there was at least a little more baseball to discuss than in most of the past two months. The negotiations continues with a few proposal points revealed to the media, and in Yankees news, the team announced that Paul O’Neill’s number 21 will be official retired on August 21st. I’ve already said my piece on that subject, but we’ll have more in store this morning.

Today on the site, John will muse on what the Yankees could do once they run out of single-digit uniform numbers and Erin will offer up a younger fan’s thoughts on the O’Neill number retirement. Later on, Peter will look back to the 2010-11 offseason, when the Yankees took a flyer on Bartolo Colón to help resurrect the former Cy Young Award winner’s career. and Esteban will consider Orioles ace John Means as a trade target if Baltimore is willing to move him.

