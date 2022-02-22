Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/22/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Last season, Gleyber Torres famously struggled. Even beyond his issues at the plate, his defense got bad enough that the Yankees moved him off shortstop for the season’s stretch run. The uncertainty about where he’s going to play in 2022 not only has affected him going into the next season, but it’s also led to several questions surrounding the Yankees’ infield that have yet to be completely addressed. Whenever the lockout does end, there are still several trade or free agent infield options out there that could alter Torres’ role.

New York Post | Dan Martin: While he can’t just yet, new Yankees’ hitting coach Dillon Lawson is eagerly anticipating getting to work with the team once the lockout ends.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Anthony Volpe’s rapid rise up prospect rankings has caught a lot of people’s attention, and he’s going to be someone a lot of people have their eyes on at spring training. While spring training won’t exactly be full as long as the players are still locked out, Volpe is still going to get a lot of eyes once things fully get going.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Yankees played in one of the more interesting events of 2021 at the Field of Dreams game, and a similar event might be on the horizon. Paterson, NJ’s Hinchcliffe Stadium is being eyed for a similar event upon completion of its restoration. The Stadium was one of the great Negro League venues, hosting the Newark Eagles, who were once led by the likes of Larry Doby.