Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/22/22

This should be a big week, one that could largely decide whether the regular season starts on time. The league and the MLBPA purportedly will meet every day this week, so if Friday rolls around and we aren’t hearing whispers about progress, it may time to start sounding some alarms. The two sides reportedly spent a chunk of time together yesterday, but there’s only so much that can be gleaned by the amount of time the league and the union negotiate. It doesn’t matter how long or short their time together is if they remain far apart on the key issues.

On the site, we continue with our honorable mention Smartest Moves with Jon’s look at the Roger Clemens trade from nearly 25 years ago, and Jesse wonders about the potential impacts of a shortened spring training. Peter also provides a trade target profile of Mets bench bat J.D. Davis, and Andres looks at the best seasons in Yankees history by fWAR.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is more likely to bounce back to regain their lost prospect sheen, Deivi García, or Clarke Schmidt?

2. Winter Olympics or Summer Olympics?