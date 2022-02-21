Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/21/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: With spring training officially delayed, we’re likely going to see just how much a shortened camp actually affects players. While it’s never been easier to train on your own outside of team facilities, players like Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks, both coming off of injury-filled years, likely need more time than others to get back to game-speed, and might be hurt the most by the delay.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Yesterday we found out that once-Yankee Cameron Maybin will be joining the YES booth for about 40 games in the 2022 season. Maybin, a fan favorite during the #NextManUp campaign in 2019, has already won over several in the broadcasting space, with Michael Kay personally signing off on the hire after Cam thrilled him in a mock broadcast.

FanGraphs | David Laurila: Who’s the best Yankee not in the Hall of Fame? Some might say it’s Thurmon Munson, some Alex Rodriguez, but when you compare players against their contemporaries and position groups, Graig Nettles has to be in the conversation. Comparing favorably to rapidly-rising Scott Rolen, Nettles’ legacy to non-Yankee fans often boils down to him not being as good as Brooks Robinson, although anyone who seriously follows baseball will know that just because you’re not as good as one of the greatest of all time, doesn’t mean you’re not really, really good.

New York Daily News | Filip Bondy: As they say, it can always be worse! Even if you’re a little disgruntled by the Yankee offseason, they haven’t completely imploded as an organization, which a couple other New York teams have. It might be cold comfort to know the club is in a better place than, say, the Jets, but there hasn’t been a lot of good baseball news lately, so we’ll take what we can get.