Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Didi practices with Torres and Urshela

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Gleyber, Didi, and Gio practice together

The former teammates were reunited this past week taking swings together. They haven’t been in the same uniform since 2019, but each member of the trio clearly still enjoys the company. Didi Gregorius took to social media and edited some videos of their workout. He even created a video for Gleyber Torres to post on his own platforms. Check them out below!

CC Sabathia calls for an Aaron Judge extension

Aaron Judge is a free agent in 2023 and has yet to really begin serious contract extensions with the Yankees. On R2C2, CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco’s podcast, Judge spoke about his contract status. He noted that he would like to stay with the team and said it would be nice to get a contract done before Opening Day. CC vouched for a Judge extension saying “We already know what’s gotta happen.” See the video below:

We already know what’s gotta happen. Extend my guy @TheJudge44!! https://t.co/gMQ7m7ocRH — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) February 17, 2022

Phil Hughes predicts the Yankees as 2022 champs

New York Yankees: 2022 World Series Champs? Phil Hughes thinks so. He also says that we will have a MLB season this year. Neither of his predictions are far-fetched, but will they come true? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!