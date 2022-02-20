Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/20/22

The 2022 baseball might still be a little while from formally coming together due to the CBA negotiations, the Yankees’ television network seems to be just about ready. YES suffered a couple losses with the retirement of Ken Singleton and the national ascent of David Cone to the ESPN booth, cutting his Yankees workload down to 50-60 games, but two new (though familiar) voices are officially now in the fold: Carlos Beltrán and Cameron Maybin. I’m personally looking forward to what both these former Yankees have to offer, as everyone around the game always raved about their baseball intellect.

Today on the site, Erin will make the case for why the Yankees need to pay to compensate for their so-so farm system, and Peter will delve into why 2022 is a make-or-break year for Gleyber Torres. Later on, Matt will look back on the Yankees who had the highest WPA in just a single-game career in pinstripes and Joe will bring the weekly social media roundup.

Fun Questions:

1. Which new Yankees analyst are you most looking forward to hearing in 2022: Cameron Maybin or Carlos Beltrán?

2. Are you or in or out on reubens?