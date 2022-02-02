Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/2/22

Baseball continues to slog along in its labor negotiations, and from the sounds of the most recent discussions yesterday, there’s still a long way to go before we get even close to a resolution. There’s an adage in labor talks about how things will just remain slow until deadlines sneak up, and it’s been repeated quite a bit of late. We can only hope that it remains true here.

Today on the site, Erin will consider Ramón Laureano of the A’s as a possible trade target, Esteban will come up with a possible approach for new hitting coach Dillon Lawson, and Andrés will look back at the Yankees’ monumental CC Sabathia signing. Later on, John will channel his inner Phil Connors and consider how various baseball figures would escape a “Groundhog Day” loop and Jesse will build the ultimate Franken-Yankee pitcher (following up on his position player edition).

Fun Questions:

1. Exhibition games are almost certainly a lock to be lost by March 1st, but by then, do you think pitchers and catchers will have at least reported to camps?

2. Which version of Phil Connors from the “Groundhog Day” loops is your favorite?