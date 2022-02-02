Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/2/22

New York Post | Ken Davidoff: The YES Network made some waves by hiring Carlos Beltrán for his first high-profile gig after his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal coming to light and he was forced to resign as the Mets’ planned manager for 2020. While there are Yankees’ fans not enthralled with that development, Beltrán’s new gig could also lead to an opportunity to put things right with the Yankees once and for all.

NPR: The Yankees made some of the biggest baseball news in recent weeks when they announced that Rachel Balkovec would be manager of the Tampa Tarpons. Here is a interview with Balkovec, discussing her path to becoming a history-making figure in the sport.

The Sporting News | Ryan Fagan: While everyone mostly remembers Derek Jeter’s final games for his walk-off hit in his last home game, he did briefly appear in the final series of the season in Boston at DH. Here, Brian McCann recounts when he was sent in to pinch-run for Jeter in what actually ended up being the Hall of Famers’ final action as a player.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: In terms of prospects, the Yankees famously didn’t give up that much to acquire Giancarlo Stanton in December 2017. Now, one of the pieces they surrendered is on the move from the Marlins. Pitcher Jorge Guzmán has left Miami and signed a minor league deal with the Giants. Guzmán debuted in the majors in 2020, but has thrown just a combined 2.1 major league innings over the last two seasons, putting up an ERA of 27.00 in them.