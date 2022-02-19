Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/19/22

To the surprise of likely no one, it came to light yesterday that spring training games would be delayed until March 5th “at the earliest”. Given that players will presumably need almost a month of games to ramp up, and that Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 31st, this makes it seem like pushing back regular season games is nearly unavoidable. There’s still plenty of window for the league to end the lockout and get things on track without too much damage to the season, but we appear close to locking in some level of disruption.

On the site today, Matt puts together a team of all-time short-term Yankees greats, and Kevin opines on how twice in the span of two years MLB blew a chance to be one of the only sports shows in town. Esteban also goes deep on Albert Abreu’s chances of contributing in 2022, Peter wonders if J.P. Crawford would be an interesting trade target for a shortstop stopgap, and Andres touches on Gio Urshela’s trade value.

Fun Questions:

1. Which impending free agent is most likely to still be a Yankee come next year? (Joey Gallo, Jameson Taillon, Aroldis Chapman come to mind)

2. What’s the most interesting Winter Olympics sport in your opinion?