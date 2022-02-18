Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/18/22

So, good news and bad news. Let’s get the bad out first — the latest meeting between the union and owners didn’t last long. Like, all of 15 minutes long. There hasn’t been much movement towards a real concession in a while, so it’s not like this is a shock, but the two sides remain very far apart. However, with Opening Day getting closer and closer on the horizon, it appears that the negotiations should be picking up: MLB set a deadline at the end of the month to start the season on-time, and the players are prepared to meet at any point throughout this upcoming week. Here’s hoping something comes out of this news, and soon.

In the meantime, we’ll keep to the status quo. Jon starts off the day by completing his list of the worst individual seasons by a Yankee at each position, and Josh concludes his miniseries on the commissioner by looking at what the future of the position should be. Josh doubles up with a piece on Gerrit Cole’s signing for our 25 Smartest Moves series finale (that is, except for some honorable mentions next week), and Dan projects some potential Yankees draft targets as the college baseball season kicks off. Finally, I’ll open up the mailbag to answer some more of your questions.

Fun Questions:

1. Does the lockout get to the finish line by MLB’s deadline on February 28th?

2. Do you have a college baseball team you support?