Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/17/22

Happy Thursday. We have slightly better CBA news than we normally do, as there is supposed to be a meeting today between MLB and the MLBPA. The players’ union will present a proposal this afternoon. To be clear, I fully expect the owners to reject it, but hey, better to be meeting than not, I suppose.

Today on the site, Jon will begin a two-parter on the worst seasons in Yankees history by position, Jesse will make a modest proposal about what MLB might slash next after attempting to cut many minor league jobs, and John will look back on a recent signing that was a stroke of brilliance: DJ LeMahieu’s first contract. Later on, Matt will detail Babe Ruth’s forgotten-but-amusing dalliance with cricket, and John will break down Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s performances based on lineup construction in 2021.

Fun Questions:

1. Were you one of the lucky fans who got to see the Yankees play the Red Sox in London back in 2019?

2. Have you ever watched cricket?