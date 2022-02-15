Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/15/22

Welcome back, hope you’re ready for the day’s latest developments ... man, that sure was a lot, need a refresher? Oh, wait. The lockout is indeed still stagnant, and the marginal moves that have been made for the past couple of months aren’t inspiring anything resembling hope right now. If and when we see some real traction, we’ll be raring to go at some fresh news and talking points — but until then, we stay the course.

The Yankees can’t sign anyone to the major league roster at the moment, but they could sure use some depth to support it, so John looks into Brock Holt’s case for a minor league contract with an invite to whenever spring training happens. Jesse follows that up by pondering on Luke Voit’s future following the news that the league is likely to institute a universal DH going forward. Andrés takes us back to the Giancarlo Stanton trade, and Dan examines the first base prospect pool in the organization to wrap up the day.

Fun Questions:

1. How likely is it that Luke Voit is the starting first baseman on Opening Day?

2. Assuming the full regular season is played, over/under 35 home runs for Stanton?