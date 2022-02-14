Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

If you’ve been checking into the site still regularly throughout the offseason, you know the deal. The lockout is still the one and only current topic on our minds, mostly because the two sides are so far apart that there isn’t anything else remotely close to happening. It’s a shame for many reasons, but chief among them is that there isn’t much to say about it until the negotiations get somewhere.

So, let’s simply not. There’s a lot of creative avenues to talk baseball, as evidenced by our own writing staff tackling some lengthy pieces on Yankees history near and far. If you’ve ever had a more historical question, or something that required hindsight to truly discuss, now’s your chance. Send in whatever’s on your mind and there’s a chance we’ll dissect it in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of February 17th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.