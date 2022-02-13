Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Judge, Cole comment on MLB lockout negotiations

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Yankees mourn the passing of Gerald Williams

Former MLB outfielder Gerald Williams passed away at age 55 after losing a battle with cancer. He was drafted by the Yankees in the 14th round of the 1987 MLB June Amateur Draft, playing seven years in pinstripes. Williams played from 1992-2005, winning two World Series Championships, one with the Yankees (although traded to the Brewers midseason) and one with the Florida Marlins in 2003, defeating his former team. After his death, the Yankees released a statement, and Bernie Williams and Mariano Rivera mourned his passing.

The Yankees mourn the passing of Gerald Williams. pic.twitter.com/3Vsb7eL0PA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 8, 2022

Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge comment on MLB lockout

The two biggest names on the team offered their thoughts on the lockout of Major League Baseball this past week. Cole notes that he was at the meeting in Arizona and said the players are united. Judge says that the players “are ready” for the season to start. For the sake of the game, let’s hope both sides can come to an agreement soon.

I was at our PA meeting in AZ and it was exciting to see solidarity this high. We had 100+ players show up and are united to protect the integrity of the game. — Gerrit Cole (@GerritCole45) February 9, 2022