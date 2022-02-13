Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/13/22

Yahoo Sports | Hannah Keyser: MLB revealed their latest proposal to the union on Saturday, and this was their most comprehensive counter-offer yet. Unfortunately, that’s not saying much, because despite the 130 pages of details that the league brought with them, the players appear underwhelmed with the offer. The league made minimal advances on their previous figures for things like the competitive balance tax and pre-arbitration bonus pools, but still remain far apart from the union’s requests.

NY Post | Dan Martin: Speaking of the players, they spoke to the media prior to Saturday’s negotiations. Aaron Judge mentioned that he wanted the two sides to close things before spring training starts — which MLB hasn’t officially delayed yet, but the option remains now that the two sides didn’t get much done over the weekend. Andrew Miller also said that the players try to “read through the lines” with MLB’s positioning this offseason, and would like the narratives around the lockout to be more accurately portrayed.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: The Yankees are going to have some competition for one of the main players they’ve been connected to whenever the lockout ends. The Rangers, one of the most active teams this offseason, are rumored to be looking at an intra-division trade with the Athletics for Matt Olson. Also, free agent shortstop Trevor Story would prefer to remain at his natural position, which could line him up with a spot in the Bronx.

The Athletic | Evan Drellich (subscription required): While MLB is picking a fight with the major league players, they’re also trying to strongarm the minor league players. The league is arguing in court that minor leaguers don’t need to be paid for their time with the club in spring training, part of a lengthy lawsuit with several minor league players.