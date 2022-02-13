Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/13/22

MLB made what was, in Rob Manfred’s terms, a “good-faith proposal” to the MLBPA yesterday. Among its many features was a marked ncrease in the proposed bonus pool for pre-arb players; from $10MM in MLB’s previous offer, to $15MM in this latest offer. If this is what Manfred and Co. define as good faith, it’s clear we still have a ways to wait for the owners to get serious about negotiations. In any case, while the sport of subject around these parts is still mired in an owner-imposed stoppage, the marquee event of the American sport calendar has arrived. If you’re a Rams or Bengals fan, good luck, and if not, hopefully this Super Bowl turns out to be one that entertains the neutrals among us.

On the site today, with the Winter Olympics in full swing, Matt brings us an International Yankees squad, while John gives us a football-themed roster. Also, Joe spins around Yankee social media, and Estevão brings his team of complementary Yankee greats to a close.

Fun Questions:

1. Will any regular member of the Yankees lineup hit over .300 in 2022?

2. What food do you bring to the Super Bowl party?