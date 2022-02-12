Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/12/22

Good morning folks, the weekend is here and the Super Bowl is just a day away, if you’re still interested in seeing who comes away with the title. The Bengals and Rams both have some pretty compelling storylines this season, so I think it’s safe to say that this should be a worthwhile one to watch — hopefully it lives up to the hype and plays out as a close contest. And no, it does not appear that baseball will be “winning” the Super Bowl.

Alas, life goes on. Today on the site, Estevão adds Mike Stanton to the roster of our complementary greats, followed by Andrés reminiscing on Charlie Keller’s career arc. Matt takes us back to a random walk in a June 1952 game that might just have saved the Yankees’ chances of defending their title that year, and Peter muses on the idea of an untouchable prospect.

Fun Questions:

1. Would you trade an “untouchable” prospect for the player they’re most projected to be like straight up?

2. Who are you going with: Bengals or Rams?