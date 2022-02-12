Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/12/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: One of the biggest questions to be answered when the lockout ends is the fate of Luke Voit and the Yankees’ first base spot. Whether it be a trade for Matt Olson or signing Freddie Freeman, the Yankees have been connected to other first basemen over the winter and Voit’s future with the team remains up in the air. Voit says that he wants to remain a Yankee but will be ready for whatever his future holds.

Twitter | Andy Martino: Not a full news item, but some positive news about Luis Severino is that he is prepared to start his bullpens and return to the rotation at the outset of 2022 spring training. While it remains to be seen if he can get back to his best after having missed most of the last three seasons and will be unlikely to throw a full starter’s load of innings, the potential of a healthy Severino is still exciting.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: This article is not exactly Yankee-related, but it is an interesting look at some Hall of Fame-related data. Especially interesting is that the percentage of players born in the 1960s and especially the 1970s is lagging way behind the percentages from decades prior. While some of that has to do with a lot of those players only being on the ballot within the past couple years, it would take a ton of them all making the Hall to even get close to prior decades.