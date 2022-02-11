Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/11/22

Well, yesterday wasn’t a complete disaster from a CBA perspective. We learned that the MLB has agreed to some things that it’s discussed with the MLBPA!

Universal DH: In.

Draft pick compensation: Out.

Draft lottery: In.

And, uh, that’s about it. And the owners are still acting like they’re losing money by owning baseball teams. So that’s cool.

Today on the site, Estevão will continue his series on the all-complementary Yankees by adding a capable reliever to the mix and Dan will interview A-ball Yankees pitcher/aspiring YouTuber Trevor Holloway. Later on, Peter will look back on the Gleyber Torres trade as part of our “25 Smartest Moves” series, Jon will argue why Aaron Judge’s health shouldn’t play much of a role in his extension negotiations, and Esteban will research the Yankees pitchers with robust seam-shifted wake profiles.

Fun Questions:

1. Are there *any* highlights of Yankees pitchers hitting that will stick in your memory bank?

2. Where were you when Bartolo Colón hit the last pitcher homer worth remembering?