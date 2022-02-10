Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/10/22

One of the prevailing themes of this lockout has been the evident cohesion on the players’ side, at least compared to previous labor fights. The players have seemed to be tighter and more uniform in their messaging, and that felt even more apparent yesterday when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took to Twitter. Speaking on a union meeting in Arizona, Cole wrote “We had 100+ players show up and are united to protect the integrity of the game.” This sounds like a group that, at least so far, is holding firm even as the owners shut the game down.

On the site today, John reflects on the signing of Jonathan Loáisiga, which fits into our series of Smartest Yankees Moves, while Josh continues his look back on How We Got Here, with regard to the office of the commissioner. Also, Jon discusses the 1936 Black Yankees, Andres analyzes Michael King’s potential role in 2022, and Jesse ruminates on how we as fans and analysts talk about prospects.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is more vital to the Yankees’ success in 2022, Gerrit Cole, or Aaron Judge?

2. Have you watched much of the Winter Olympics?