Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/1/22

The calendar has turned over to another month, and we still appear far away from baseball. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich ran through the state of the lockout, and the sides still seem quite a bit apart. Normally, we’d be just a few weeks from spring training games beginning, but it’s now anyone’s guess if or when those get played.

On the site today, Estevão moves to the pitching staff of the all-time squad of complementary Yankees greats, and Jesse remembers the day Mariano Rivera went down in 2012. Also, Jon analyzes the Yankees’ trade for Nick Swisher as part of our Smartest Moves series, Peter looks at Chris Paddack as a trade target, and Dan begins a series breaking down the Yankees’ organizational depth in the minors, starting with the center field position.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is more likely to recapture their early-career form in 2022, Gleyber Torres, or Gary Sánchez?

2. The lockout may cutdown spring training this year. Should spring training be shorter in general?