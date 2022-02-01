Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/1/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Lots of the offseason talk has surrounded the Yankees’ lineup — their offense was underwhelming in 2021, and without any real upgrades being made in the winter, the team has to count on bounceback performances. Meanwhile, for the second straight season, it looks like they should be able to rely on a good-to-great pitching staff, that barring injury flips a common narrative about the team nicknamed the Bronx Bombers.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: As the Yankees continue to remodel their coaching staff, one assistant hitting coach has drawn wide praise from Dillon Lawson. Casey Dykes was the hitting coach at Triple-A Scranton in 2021, pacing a lineup that matched good power with on-base skills, and Lawson sounds thrilled to have Dykes in the major league dugout next season.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: After David Ortiz was voted the only member of this year’s Hall of Fame class, and the quartet of Steroid Era names have officially fallen off the ballot, who’s next for induction into Cooperstown? Ex-Yankees Carlos Beltrán, CC Sabathia and Russell Martin will all be eligible over the next three winters and could see real cases made about their candidacy, while Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield are running out of time in their own enshrinement debates.