Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/9/22

The very first minutes of Thursday on the East Coast brought news that Xander Bogaerts had signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, and despite a quiet morning and afternoon, the zany status quo returned at night. The Mets re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million contract and added old friend David Robertson to their bullpen as a $10 million sweetener. Steve Cohen just doesn’t give a crap about his payroll, and honestly, good on him for that (and only that, to be frank),

After the chaotic early part of the week with everything surrounding Aaron Judge, it’ll be a quiet day from us unless the Yankees’ front office has other plans. In the meantime, look for Matt checking in on the possibility of re-signing free agent Chad Green as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery, Esteban will consider who New York’s next homegrown relief ace will be, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. With Bogaerts and Nimmo now signed, who will be the next big free agent to come off the board?

2. Where do you think Gary Sánchez will sign for 2023?