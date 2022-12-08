Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/8/22

Yesterday was the conclusion of a months-long saga that briefly looked like it was going towards the genre of tragedy. However, the Yankees pulled through at the last hour and retained their superstar face of the franchise, and Aaron Judge set the market with the biggest contract in free agency history (while turning down an even bigger offer). All is right in the world — now we’ll see what plans the Yankees have to improve the roster instead of just treading water.

The lineup for today is very simple — more Aaron Judge reactions as well as content that got shoved out of the way for yesterday’s Aaron Judge content. John starts us off with a look at the community reaction here at PSA when the news broke, and Peter follows up with some reactions by the media. Sam continues our free agent spotlight by looking at another free agent the Yankees could retain in the form of Matt Carpenter, and then Peter and Matt take a look back at the miscellaneous pitchers and hitters from last season respectively.

Questions/Prompts:

1. With Judge back in house, how serious will the Yankees be in making a push for Carlos Rodón?

2. Who is your preferred option for left field now that the outfield and budget look a little clearer?