The Yankees made the move they needed to make and secured the services of Aaron Judge for the next nine years. Things were tough for a while as it seemed that The Giants might swoop in and bring the Bay Area native back and the Padres made things super interesting by offering him $400 million, but ultimately, Hal Steinbrenner made a long distance call from Italy and said all the right things to convince Judge to stay in pinstripes.

With that, Aaron Judge is a Yankee still and the rest of the offseason becomes a lot easier for Brian Cashman and his team. Replacing Judge’s production and presence would not have been an easy task and luckily it’s not one anyone has to think about. This was a move that absolutely had to be made, and we’re all thankful that it was done. What a wonderful early Christmas present for Yankees fans.

Andrew and Kunj fire up the ol’ podcast-mobile to share thoughts and stories of relief and almost heartbreak (thanks, Jon Heyman) on the Yankees bringing back the face of their franchise. They also discuss the return of old friend Tommy Kahnle, and the departures of Miguel Castro and Jameson Taillon. Lastly, they end the show with handing out some obvious Yankee- and Manfred-of-the-week awards but not before discussing some of the rumors swirling around about how the Yankees don’t seem ready to call it an offseason just yet. The team has been linked to Carlos Rodón, Andrew Benintendi, Brandon Nimmo, Bryan Reynolds, and Masataka Yoshida, while some of it may just be rumors there seems to be real smoke in some places.

