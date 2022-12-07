Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/7/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Arson—ehm—I mean Aaron Judge headed to San Francisco? There’s supposedly an offer to him “in the neighborhood” of $360 million, but a report by Jon Heyman of near-agreement has since been retracted, and Heyman admitted he jumped the gun on the story. No one knows for sure what’s happening, but it was a wild afternoon in Major League Baseball.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: How did the Yankees react to the Heyman report? They were just as surprised as you were. “I called [general manager Brian Cashman] and said, ‘what’s going on?’ He said, nothing,” Boone recalled. Boone also called it an “uncomfortable” situation.

TIME.com | Sean Gregory: Aaron Judge has been named as the 2022 TIME Athlete of the Year. While it’s quite the accomplishment, he did have a lot of interesting quotes within the article to say the least. It’s mentioned that he once had a dream in 2010 to play for the Giants and also notes that he “was a little upset that the numbers came out” regarding the team’s original offer in spring training.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Tommy Kahnle is back in pinstripes! The Yanks have signed the righty to a two-year, $11.5 million contract as he looks to bolster the bullpen. The 33-year-old made 13 appearances for the Dodgers this past season, pitching to a 2.84 ERA after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

For more on Kahnle from us as PSA, check out Andrew’s news story, Kevin’s immediate reaction, and Josh’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Speaking of pitching, the Bombers have shown interest in left-handed starter Carlos Rodón. According to reports, the Yanks have been in “daily contact” with him, and he’s a starter they preferred over Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom since he’s younger than both. Rodón is supposedly looking for a six-year deal worth as much as $180 million.

We’ll close out the news with a report that might turn into something real by the morning. But as of midnight EST, it looks like former Yankees starter Jameson Taillon is signing on with the Cubs for 2023 and beyond:

The Cubs are closing in on a deal with Jameson Taillon, per source. @Ken_Rosenthal and @stephenjnesbitt were first to report that Chicago was making a push for the starter. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 7, 2022

Taillon was a steady arm in the New York rotation from 2021-22 after coming over in an offseason deal with the Pirates. He put in two healthy, productive seasons post-Tommy John surgery those contributions can’t be taken for granted. If this is indeed the end, best of luck to Jamo in Wrigley, and the onus will be on the Yankees to bolster their rotation in his absence.

Update

The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 7, 2022

Taillon is indeed a goner, and hey, he did well for himself on four-year deal worth $68 million. The Yankees elected not to give him a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer and it ended up working out for him.