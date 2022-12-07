Yankees bring back Tommy Kahnle: PSA Community Reaction

With the Winter Meetings underway in San Diego this week, the hot stove has caught fire, and in fact, the flames have been spreading so quickly, Jon Heyman is being investigated for arson! Oh, sorry, too soon. Let’s just collectively purge that hour of Twitter from our brains.

Before social media self-combusted yesterday evening, a period of time I suspect had Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, and Aaron Boone were collectively panicking, the Yankees front office got started on their business. At 11:33 am ET (8:33 am in San Diego), Jeff Passan tweeted that the Yankees had agreed to a two-year deal worth $11.5 million to bring reliever Tommy Kahnle back to the Bronx.

Honestly, I feel really, really bad for Kahnle. The right-handed pitcher was a popular player in his first go-round with the Yankees, both in the clubhouse and among the fanbase. And yet, the immediate response was apathy at best, and anger at worst.

At least these posts referenced the signing in some capacity. The vast majority of the comments in the post announcing the Kahnle signing were about Aaron Judge.

Eventually, some commenters did get around to talking about Kahnle the player, and not...(gestures at Yankees Twitter yesterday). Not surprisingly, most seemed cautiously optimistic about the signing, although everybody acknowledged that the Yankees need to be far from done if they want to compete in 2023.

It’s been a stressful 24 hours, Yankees fans. And while we continue to wait on either our greatest dream or greatest fear coming true, let’s distract ourselves with a move that the Yankees have made. As is our custom, I turn the question over to you once more: are you happy with the Tommy Kahnle signing? Vote in our poll, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.