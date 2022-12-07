Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/7/22

It was another eventful day around the league at the winter meetings, with a number of medium-profile moves coming down, such as Josh Bell to Cleveland, Andrew Heaney to Texas, Taijuan Walker to Philadelphia, and Tommy Kahnle coming back to New York. Of course, the later afternoon was dominated by a mixup from Jon Heyman, who tweeted that “Arson Judge” was headed to the Giants, only to backtrack moments later. Still, the sentiment around the winter meetings seemed to be that the Giants were gaining momentum, a scary development around these parts.

We’ll have more analysis of the Kahnle move today, and hopefully we’ll provide some coverage of bigger splashes the Yankees make. Also, Peter will give grades for a few miscellaneous 2022 pitchers, and Jeff will examine the veteran Kenley Jansen as a free agent target.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much did the wild events of yesterday impact how likely you think it is that Aaron Judge will re-sign with the Yankees.

2. Did you enter the offseason expecting the Yankees to sign a reliever to an eight-figure contract?