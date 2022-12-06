Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/5/22

The first full day of the MLB Winter Meetings saw two big names fly off the board, as Justin Verlander and Trea Turner joined the NL East with the Mets and Phillies, respectively. There’s definitely another universe where they signed with the Yankees, but it is not this one. The Yankees’ sights are squarely on Aaron Judge, who was at the Tampa Bay Bucs game last night but will be in San Diego today. Brian Cashman is now equipped with a new contract for himself; hopefully his first move will be to bring back his homegrown superstar.

Today on the site, Sam will ponder if the Yankees should have matched the Mets’ offer for Verlander and Jeff will present our final individual Roster Report Card post of the series: a look at rookie reliever Greg Weissert. (There will be group posts tomorrow and Thursday for everyone we didn’t get to.) Afterward, John will consider one of those graded 2022 Yankees as a potential free agent target, as trade deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi takes the spotlight. Jake will close our schedule out with his thoughts on which Yankees might get taken in tomorrow’s Rule 5 Draft. Of course, if a certain large outfielder signs, then we might have more posts in the docket. Maybe. Just maybe.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Give me your one-word reaction to Brian Cashman’s official return as GM.

2. Were you more surprised by Justin Verlander to the Mets or Trea Turner to the Phillies?