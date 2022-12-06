Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/6/22

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The first big signings of the offseason came on the first day of the Winter Meetings, and while no news has broken on the Aaron Judge front since a floated contract offer was leaked, the AL MVP will arrive in San Diego on Tuesday and is expected to sign by the end of the week. The Yankees are still considered co-favorites for Judge, and have a couple other rumored irons in the fire as well.

New York Post | Dan Martin: With both Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander now off the market (deGrom joined the Rangers on Friday and Verlander now reportedly on his way to the Mets), the Yankees have turned their attention to former Giants southpaw Carlos Rodón. The club never went deep on the Verlander bidding, but with Rodón asking for a deal in the six year, $30 million per range, the Yankees will need to weigh how much they’re willing to commit to improving a solid rotation.

MLB.com | Todd Zolecki: In other notable free agent news from yesterday, one of the top shortstops is off the market, as Trea Turner has returned to the NL East. The former Dodger will now join old Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies with an 11-year, $300 million contract. Although Esteban profiled Turner for us in our Free Agent Target series, it never felt particularly that the Yankees would pursue an elite shortstop in free agency just one year after passing on another good market. Perhaps Judge walking would encourage them to pivot, but regardless, Turner will not be available.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Bryan Reynolds made his desire for a trade clear over the weekend, and while it’s unclear if the Pirates are actually willing to make anything happen with their All-Star outfielder, the Yankees have at least inquired. The Bucs share a strong relationship with New York as frequent trade partners, but they appear to feel little-to-no pressure to make a move for Reynolds before the season even starts.