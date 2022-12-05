Aaron Judge named to second career All-MLB Team

At long last, Major League Baseball’s annual award season wrapped up tonight with the announcement of the All-MLB team at the Winter Meetings. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, a member of the 2022 Yankees took home some hardware, as Aaron Judge was named to the First Team.

At this point, it’s hard to find anything new to say about Judge’s 2022 performance. He broke Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record with 62 home runs, a record that stood for 61 years. He won the AL MVP in a landslide, taking 28 of the 30 first place votes. He led the league in home runs (62), runs batted in (131), runs scored (133), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), OPS+ (211), and walks (111), notching his third career Silver Slugger in the process.

No. 99 was more than just an elite bat, however. Although Judge wasn’t a Gold Glove finalist, he provided solid defense in center field when New York was in a pinch, plus Gold Glove-worthy defense in right.

With all these accolades to his name, at this point, it was a foregone conclusion that Aaron Judge would be named as one of the three outfielders on the All-MLB Team for the second consecutive year. He simply was the best player in baseball this season, bar none. Which reminds me — hey Brian Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner, if you’re reading this: PAY THE MAN!

Aaron Judge was not the only member of the Bronx Bombers who was considered among the All-MLB Team finalists. Gerrit Cole (SP), Nestor Cortes (SP), Clay Holmes (RP), Gleyber Torres (2B), and Jose Trevino (C) each received nominations and were named finalists, but they all fell short.

In case you’re curious, below are the lists of the final All-MLB Teams. Once again, our congratulations go out to Judge, the man that Hal Steinbrenner should be handing a large check to very soon if he knows what he’s doing.

The best of the best.



Introducing your All-MLB First Team! pic.twitter.com/cedEXSvmHR — MLB (@MLB) December 6, 2022