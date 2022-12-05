Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The first week of December is the offseason’s first major milestone, and given the way that this market has developed there should be major moves coming before we know it. We’re still a long ways away from spring training and the excitement of seeing teams on the field again, but we’re getting closer to knowing just how strong most teams will be on paper. There’s a lot that can happen in the upcoming weeks, and so it’s an ideal time for another round of the mailbag.

For the Yankees specifically, they’re still holding a lot of their cards. They signed Anthony Rizzo and have made inquiries into most of the top free agents, but beyond that there hasn’t been much to report on. Is their interest in the shortstop market beyond being Aaron Judge collateral just a smokescreen? Are they actually interested in a top pitcher on top of bringing Judge back, and which one would be a better fit? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of December 8th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.