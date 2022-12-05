Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/5/22

We’re in Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and business is sure to be picking up. We already had an explosive deal right out of the gate just before the meetings when Jacob DeGrom chose to sign with Texas, and now rumors are starting to accumulate on some of the other top pitchers. Aaron Judge’s market continues to seemingly be a staredown between the Yankees and the Giants, and it appears almost certain that it’ll take a nine-year deal to win him over.

That brings us to today, which starts off with a report card from Esteban on Lou Trivino. Malachi follows up with a look at AJ Pollock and his potential fit as a cost-effective move to save money for other roster spots, and later on I’ll open up the mailbag for another round of questions and John will break down the All-MLB roster when it gets revealed tonight.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If the Yankees can get a pitcher this offseason, would you rather be in on Verlander or Rodón?

2. Are there any other teams that could realistically enter the Judge bidding?