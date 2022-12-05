Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Stanton teaches children how to play baseball in Egypt

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Stanton visits Egypt

Giancarlo Stanton visited Egypt and did a lot of sight seeing, but the main reason he went was even cooler than anything he saw. Big G taught a bunch of local children how to play baseball by having them hit off a tee and played catch with them. Swipe below to see all the action from a really thoughtful act by the slugger.

Nestor joins Team USA

He’s not playing in Qatar, but he is joining Team USA. With the World Baseball Classic in March of 2023, Nestor Cortes has accepted an invite to pitch for the United States in the tournament. Congratulations to Cortes as yet another dream of his has come true!

Torres in winter ball

Gleyber Torres has been staying loose in Venezuela by playing winter ball for Leones del Caracas. Here’s a video of him homering recently! His name has been in trade rumors this off-season, so we’ll see how it all unfolds.