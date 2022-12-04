Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/4/22

Welcome to the start of the Winter Meetings. The action begins today in San Diego, and while hot stove activity isn’t guaranteed, we will at least know around 8pm ET if any Contemporary Baseball Era players will be joining the Hall of Fame. Unlike the larger BBWAA vote, this 16-person panel (an updated version of the Veterans Committee) will vote on a slate of eight players, including former Yankees Don Mattingly and Roger Clemens. My hunch is that the only player to receive the minimum 12 votes from this particular group will be erstwhile Baby Bomber Fred McGriff, but we’ll see.

Today on the site, Matt will grade Jose Trevino’s improbable success story as part of our Roster Report Cards series, Jeff will look at former division rival Trey Mancini as a potential (though perhaps unlikely) free agent addition, and Esteban will consider how productive Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe would need to be to justify a potential Gleyber Torres trade while also passing on the marquee shortstops. Later on, Estevão will discuss how the specter of the Astros hangs over this generation of Yankees and Joe will present this week’s social media roundup.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will be the next big free agent off the board not named Aaron Judge?

2. Will Team USA advance past the Round of 16 when they co-host the 2026 World Cup?