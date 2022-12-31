A final tip of the cap

As I sit down to write my final piece for Pinstripe Alley, I can’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia and appreciation. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been three and a half years since I joined this team back in June of 2019.

In that time, I’ve had the opportunity to share my thoughts and insights about my favorite baseball team with a community of passionate fans. I’ve enjoyed debating strategy, analyzing player performances, and discussing the latest news and rumors.

This will be my 484th and final post for Pinstripe Alley, but I did want to take a second to look back on some of my favorites throughout the years.

My first analysis article was about Luke Voit’s defense, and another about how Chad Green rediscovered success with an adjustment in his windup.

I also had some more amusing pieces. For example, writing about whether or not Brett Gardner was actually allowed to bang his bat on the Yankees’ dugout, the story behind the franchise’s facial hair policy, and an interview with the always entertaining Nick Swisher.

Helping to kick-start the Yankees Social Media Spotlight was also a fun and unique series that I enjoyed implementing. I’m glad to see it will be continuing in the future!

I felt like I had to wrap this up with some of my good takes and, of course, some of my not so good ones. In 2019, I wrote about how the Toronto Blue Jays would be the Yankees’ biggest competition in the AL East in the 2020s. Still seems like that will be the case. Then, before the 2020 season began, I wrote about how Luke Voit was poised to have a breakout year. He would go on to lead the majors in homers and finish ninth in AL MVP voting.

After the 2019 season, I gave my five bold predictions for the 2020 season. I said Miguel Andújar and Clint Frazier would be traded, Francisco Lindor would be a Yankee, Gleyber Torres would have an MVP-caliber season, and that the Yankees would win the World Series. Talk about a swing and a miss!

But all good things must come to an end, and it’s time for me to move on to new challenges and opportunities. I’ll always look back on my time with Pinstripe Alley with fond memories and gratitude.

I want to take a moment to thank the editors, my fellow staff writers, and all the contributors for their hard work and dedication in keeping the community running smoothly. Your tireless efforts are greatly appreciated.

I also want to thank all of the readers and commenters who have participated in the discussions and made this experience so enjoyable. Your passion for the Yankees and your willingness to engage with others made Pinstripe Alley a special place for me.

Before I go, I want to leave with a look towards the future. It’s been a frustrating last few seasons, but the Yankees have a ton of potential ahead of them with a talented core of players and a fanbase who wants to win more than anything. I have no doubt that they will continue to bring joy and excitement to the fans for years to come. No. 28 is coming sooner rather than later, Yankees fans. Trust that.

So while it’s tough to say goodbye, I do so with the knowledge that this team and this community will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you all for the memories. Until then, let’s go Yankees!

Editor’s note: Joe has been incredibly gracious in helping us bridge the gap to the next group of new writers, taking some of the little spare time in his otherwise-busy YES Network schedule to remain on staff through the end of 2022. We’ve been lucky to have him for three and a half years, and we wish him nothing but the best. Thank you, Joe!