Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/30/22

it’s hard to believe that 2022 is wrapping up already, but we’re on the doorstep of New Year’s Eve suddenly. It’s been a rollercoaster of a year, but in a better way than 2021 was at least. This year’s highs were far more sustainable, though it wasn’t without plenty of lows as well (thank you August Yankees). This year was also a turbulent one for me personally, so I want to take a moment to thank all of you for being a part of the ride and enabling us to have this space and share it with a ton of enthusiastic fans. Here’s to bigger and better in 2023!

Stepping down from my little soapbox, we’ve got plenty to go through today, even if the news itself has slowed down for the holidays. Gary starts us off with a look back at the 1985 Yankees and his connection to the squad that made him love the game, Josh reflects on Derek Jeter’s increased presence around the Yankees after leaving his executive role in Miami, Matt rewinds the clock to Game 2 of the 2009 World Series, Estevão contemplates a Ryan O’Hearn trade, and Andrés gives us five resolutions for the Yankees to hopefully follow in the new year.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is your way-too-early dark horse team for 2023?

2. Can Corey Kluber complete the AL East gauntlet before his career ends?