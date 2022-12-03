Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/3/22

New York Post | Jared Schwartz: The first true bombshell of the offseason has dropped: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. ESPN’s Jeff Passan had the terms at five years, $185 million, with a full no-trade clause and a vesting option for a sixth year that could take the deal to $222 million total. It’s a surprise development, with few tabbing Texas as key players in the deGrom derby, but the 34-year-old ace will be the Rangers’ newest big-ticket score.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: The Yankees sustained their first concrete loss of the offseason, with reliever Miguel Castro signing with the Diamondbacks on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. It’s not a loss that will sting too much, as the club likely didn’t see Castro as a big part of their plans going forward, after another uneven season in a career populated almost exclusively by uneven seasons. The 27-year-old occasionally flashed with the Yankees, but ultimately allowed 16 runs in 29 innings in 2022. Arizona will be the latest team to try and unlock the hard-throwing righty’s potential.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: The latest on the Justin Verlander front indicates the Astros are reluctant to go to three years to retain their ace, while Verlander himself is looking to match the three-year, $130 million contract Max Scherzer signed last winter. Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that Houston seems pessimistic on retaining Verlander, and notes that could “open things up for the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees”.

Also mentioned in this piece is the idea that an Aaron Judge re-signing won’t preclude the Yankees from targeting a top-tier pitcher, like Verlander or Carlos Rodón:

Yankees are in on Rodon and Verlander (close Gerrit Cole relationship doesn’t hurt but NYY isn’t necessarily optimistic there). Not as much in on deGrom for what he seeks — $40M plus. Judge remains the main guy but seems to be room to add a big starter, too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2022

NJ.com | Randy Miller, Bob Klapisch, and Brendan Kuty: Here’s a roundtable from NJ.com on what the Yankees should do with their shortstop situation. The consensus reads that the Yankees can’t go into 2023 with Isiah Kiner-Falefa as their starting shortstop, and there’s certainly a sentiment that prospect Oswald Peraza deserves a chance to prove he deserves the role. Klapisch notes impact Aaron Judge’s free agency will have on the shortstop position, writing that if Judge re-signs “I don’t think they’re going to go and chase Carlos Correa. With Judge back, I don’t think there’s going to be any free agent shortstop coming into New York”.