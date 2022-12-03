Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/3/22

Yesterday, we saw a huge move, with a hard-throwing right-hander leaving New York to head out west. That’s right, Yankees reliever Miguel Castro, after throwing 29 innings with the Yankees in 2022, signed with the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal.

Also, Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers. It took five years and $185 million, and it may come as an even bigger shock than Texas’ mega deals with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien from last offseason. Will the Rangers be any good? It’s anyone’s guess, but they’re at least getting a little more interesting.

On the site today, Kevin reviews Gleyber Torres fine bounceback season, while Matt looks at Jameson Taillon as a free agent target (his market has reportedly been heating up). Also, Estevão will examine David Bednar, the Pirates ace reliever who could be on the move this winter.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees make a significant offseason trade?

2. On a scale of 1-10, how shocked are you by the deGrom/Texas deal?