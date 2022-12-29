Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/29/22

As we prepare to flip the calendar, the baseball world is in an odd spot. Low-profile moves continue to hit the wire, such as the Red Sox signing Corey Kluber on a one-year deal, or the Giants designating Tommy La Stella, but it’s all happening under the cloud of one of the biggest offseason stories. Carlos Correa still lingers in the background, as the rest of the league waits to see whether he and the Mets will put their contract agreement in ink, or if another surprising twist awaits.

On the site, we’ll see number eight on our Yankees’ top ten prospects list, as Marcus analyzes pitcher Will Warren. We’ll also have a couple of interesting trade targets, with Malachi looking at Austin Meadows, and Esteban profiling Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Plus, Sam ruminates on a Yankee rotation that looks to be as stable as it’s been in a long time.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which MLB team has improved the most this offseason? (this question admittedly is impacted by how the Correa saga plays out)

2. If you had to bet, does Correa play for the Mets, or another team in 2023?