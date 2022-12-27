Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/27/22

The blur that is the week between Christmas and the new year is officially upon us, and aside from some Mets-Correa scuffling not much is going on around the league. Some teams could genuinely slip a trade or two by in this time period and I’m sure most of us won’t notice until the calendar flips over anyway, so why not wait around a bit and get the proper response the first time around.

While you enjoy your lazy Tuesday (or if you’re unlucky enough to still have things to do around this time, when you get a break) check out some of what we’ve got going on today. Josh pens his thoughts on the silly tradition of authentic fan jerseys and his appreciation that his Judge jersey will not go to waste now, Kevin reflects on the game that gave Aaron Boone a new middle name in Boston, and John continues the vigilant search through the left field options with a look at David Peralta.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you expect any moves besides a left fielder to come out of the remainder of the offseason?

2. Who would be the easiest Yankee to buy a gift for?