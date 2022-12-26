Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/26/22

MLB thankfully spared us on Christmas Day, not dropping any big news (or further twists in the Carlos Correa drama) while much of the country relaxes. This part of the calendar could remain quiet, but more movement is also possible as the week progresses, and the Yankees certainly sound as though they could be making moves. We shall soon find out if the club will bring in another outfielder before the new year.

Another lighter day on the site as we amble past Christmas, but we’ll still have some interesting stuff for you while you’re hopefully still enjoying some time off with loved ones. Marcus continues his look at the Yankees’ top ten prospects, this time with a profile on right-hander Clayton Beeter, the pitcher acquired from the Dodgers for Joey Gallo who has flown up prospect lists. Also, Matt remembers Game 3 of the 2003 ALCS, one of the wildest games in Yankees-Red Sox history, and Malachi ponders the Yankee lineup’s right-handed slant.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many games will Giancarlo Stanton play in the outfield in 2023?

2. What was the best sports-related present you’ve ever received?