Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/25/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Sam Hampton: Another shocking development in the Carlos Correa saga, as the Mets now have found an issue in the star shortstop’s medicals. Days after Correa’s deal with the Giants was scuttled, a second team has run into problems stemming from a physical. The Mets appear to have the same concern as the Giants, stemming from a right fibula injury Correa suffered as a minor leaguer in the Astros system back in 2014. There’s no indication that this will lead to Correa and the Mets’ deal completely falling through, but Correa once again appears to be twisting in the wind.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: MLB’s lead Yankee writer hosted a mailbag this week, and offered some interesting answers regarding how the Yankees might look come Opening Day next year. Hoch writes that he doesn’t believe the team’s starting left fielder is currently on the roster, highlighting the obvious trade targets of Bryan Reynolds and Max Kepler. He’s also of the belief that the Yankees will check in on Shohei Ohtani when the two-way superstar hits free agency after the 2023 seasons.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Yankees’ new co-ace Carlos Rodón comes to the Bronx as one of the league’s best pitchers over the last two years, but the lefty had to fight through adversity to get to this point. Rodón admitted that it hurt to be non-tendered just two years ago by the White Sox, saying at his press conference this week “It was definitely humbling being non-tendered. It was not in the plans.’’ Aaron Boone said that Rodón seemed like a “sure thing” coming out of college, but no one could have predicted the road he would take from top draft pick to eventual Yankee and $162 million man.