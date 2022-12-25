Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/25/22

Merry Christmas to all who are celebrating today! And if not, I hope that you have a delightful day regardless. Please stay warm! It’s frigid pretty much wherever you go right now in the States. I’m not expecting much in terms of baseball news today, but given everything that the Carlos Correa Saga has offered alone, you can’t count anything out.

Given the holiday, it’s a light day for us on the site. Peter will weigh Tommy Pham as a free agent option, Matt will celebrate Christmas by looking back on the Yankees’ best “presents” in franchise history, and Joe will drop the social media roundup.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which position would Santa Claus play on a baseball field?

2. What was the best present you’ve received this year?

Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t shout out one of my dad’s favorite players today. Happy 64th birthday, Rickey Henderson!