Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/24/22

As quiet as it may have seemed from afar, days like Friday will probably represent peak excitement from the MLB offseason from this point onward. Two notable free agent signings and a trade of legitimate major league bodies? That’s a blockbuster day, baby. (Please hurry along soon, spring training.)

Today on the site, Josh will consider the possibility of filling the left-field void by acquiring a solid legacy name who would be pretty funny to see in pinstripes: Mike Yastrzemski. After that, John will celebrate Christmas Eve panic with an article on the Yankees’ “last-minute shopping” in recent years pre-Opening Day, and Estevão will muse on Yastrzemski’s teammate, Austin Slater, as another trade target. Finally, Jeff will discuss how Carlos Rodón’s addition makes Domingo Germán potentially expendable.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you were Brian Cashman, would you have pulled the trigger on the two-year deal that the Giants gave Michael Conforto?

2. What’s your favorite piece of Christmas music that no one really talks about?