Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/24/22

There’s one more week remaining in the year.

By Andrew Mearns
As quiet as it may have seemed from afar, days like Friday will probably represent peak excitement from the MLB offseason from this point onward. Two notable free agent signings and a trade of legitimate major league bodies? That’s a blockbuster day, baby. (Please hurry along soon, spring training.)

Today on the site, Josh will consider the possibility of filling the left-field void by acquiring a solid legacy name who would be pretty funny to see in pinstripes: Mike Yastrzemski. After that, John will celebrate Christmas Eve panic with an article on the Yankees’ “last-minute shopping” in recent years pre-Opening Day, and Estevão will muse on Yastrzemski’s teammate, Austin Slater, as another trade target. Finally, Jeff will discuss how Carlos Rodón’s addition makes Domingo Germán potentially expendable.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you were Brian Cashman, would you have pulled the trigger on the two-year deal that the Giants gave Michael Conforto?

2. What’s your favorite piece of Christmas music that no one really talks about?

