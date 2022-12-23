Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/23/22

The Yankees held their second press conference in as many days yesterday, this time to officially announce the Carlos Rodón signing. Rodón donning the pinstripes means that we now have an accurate 40-man roster once more, though there’s rumblings on the horizon that the Yanks are still working the phones for a trade or two. As the weekend approaches things figure to enter a brief lull, but we’ll see if anything gets done before the new year.

There’s no lull for us, however. It’s full steam ahead in Pinstripe Alley, beginning with Marcus starting off the top 10 prospects proper with Jhony Brito. Sam makes the case for Adam Duvall as a fallback left fielder/fourth outfielder signing, Gary takes us back to 2001 again for Game 5 of the World Series and all the magic that the final homestand of the year held, and Jeff tackles why Bryan Reynolds is going to be a tough match for the Yankees to make. At the end of the day, I’ll be back to answer your latest questions in the mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can the Yankees still make an enticing offer for Reynolds or is Daulton Varsho a more realistic target?

2. How will you remember Lucas Luetge’s time in pinstripes?